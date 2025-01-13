File FIR against millers if they try to exploit you: Min Pradeep Bal Samanta to farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Taking strong exception to the persisting practice of ‘katni- chhatni’ (deduction of a certain quantity of grains) at the mandis despite efforts of the state government to streamline the paddy procurement process, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta on Sunday called upon the farmers to file FIRs against the rice millers and mandi staff, if they are subjected to such demands.

The move comes in the wake of reports from coastal districts that farmers are having to wait for a long time to dispose of their paddy at MSP in the procurement centres due to the non-lifting of their produce by rice millers, who are demanding a cut of four to five kg per quintal.

Samanta said the millers have no role at the paddy purchase centres (PPCs) other than the transportation of the grains from the mandis which are tagged to them by the Food Supplies department.

“If they have any objection to the quality of grains, they should take up the issue with the mandi staff. They cannot dictate terms to the farmers that they will not lift the stock unless they get a certain quantity of paddy on every quintal allegedly for not conforming to the fair average quality (FAQ) norms,” Samanta told mediapersons here.