Illegal brick kilns in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary face probe

BALASORE: The Forest department has launched an investigation to identify unauthorised brick kilns operating in the eco-sensitive zone of Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Balasore Khushwant Singh has directed assistant conservator of forests Subrat Behera to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the illegal activity leading to loss of green cover in the protected area.

The department’s move comes in wake of protests by wildlife enthusiasts and former Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak who raised concerns over rampant illegal activities including sand mining and forest degradation in the sanctuary.

Sources said several unauthorised brick kilns are operating between Keshipur and Hatikholia. Owners of these kilns and timber mafia are regularly felling valuable trees for personal use. Environmental experts have repeatedly flagged these issues, citing an alleged nexus between forest officials and brick kiln operators.

Behera, who is also the in-charge range officer of Kuldiha, said after investigation, he will submit the report to the DFO. Necessary action will be taken against the brick kilns operating illegally in Kuldiha.