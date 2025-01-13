Maoist arms dump unearthed in Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: A team of district voluntary force (DVF) unearthed an arms and ammunition dump of the Maoists in Malkangiri district near Chhattisgarh border on Saturday evening.

In a press release, police on Sunday said basing on intelligence inputs, an intensive search operation was launched by the DVF led by Malkangiri SP Vivekananda Sharma in Katanpalli and Metaguda areas of MV-79 and Jinelguda and Tokalguda in Motu bordering Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. During the operation, the security forces stumbled upon a Maoist dump having arms and ammunition. The recovery included an SLR rifle with sling, two SLR magazine, four ammunition charger clip, 50 rounds of SLR ball ammunition, one magazine pouch, Maoist literature, shirt and mobile phones.

The district police said these articles were hidden by the cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist). The ultras had hidden the arms and ammunition to use it against security forces and civilians.

Following the recovery of the Maoist dump, search and combing operation has been intensified in the area, police added.