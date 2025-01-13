Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off bus service for Maha Kumbh Mela

BHUBANESWAR: To facilitate devotees from Odisha to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi virtually flagged off direct bus services to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from four locations of the state here on Sunday.

These special pilgrim buses were launched from Puri, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna and Sambalpur. The vehicles will take the devotees to holy places of Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj which is hosting the world’s largest religious event from Monday (January 13) to February 26.

Flagging off the bus services from Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the devotees and expressed hope that they would enjoy this pilgrimage. Stating that the journey spanning over 2,500 km is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Majhi said four buses will operate in the first phase and more buses will be subsequently arranged if needed.

“A large number of devotees from Odisha are travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. To facilitate this journey, the government has arranged for bus services. In the first phase, 200 devotees from the state embarked on their journey to the grand religious event in which women travellers are being offered a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices,” the CM said.

He further informed that the buses arranged for the pilgrimage have various safety features, including ‘live vehicle tracking’, panic buttons and driver assistance systems. Additionally, all necessary amenities have been provided to ensure a comfortable journey for the pilgrims, Majhi added.

A 24-hour help desk has also been set up for the convenience of the pilgrims. They can call 1800 345 1122 or contact 78490 52205 via WhatsApp to avail the help desk services, he informed.

“Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) staff will be deployed in Prayagraj to assist pilgrims travelling to the city. This aims to provide support and ensure a smooth experience for devotees,” Majhi said.

Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Bhawanipatna MP Malavika Devi, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and Brahmagiri MLA Upasana Mohapatra joined the programme at Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Sambalpur and Puri respectively.