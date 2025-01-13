Odisha frames guidelines for RMC units to check pollution level in cities

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concern over rising air pollution in cities, the state government has come up with fresh guidelines to regulate operation of ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants that are considered to significantly impact the environment.

According to officials of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), while the RMC units make supply of the concrete, the base material for construction, easier, their operation also leads to environment pollution in form of dust proliferation, water contamination and waste generation. Addressing these issues is crucial for minimising their impact on the surrounding environment, the officials said.

Taking this into consideration, environmental guidelines for operation of such units have been framed and steps are being taken for their implementation, they said. As per the guidelines, a minimum 100 metre distance from major roads such as national highways, state highways and major district roads will be maintained in setting up of these plants. Besides, location of these plants also has to be 250 metre away from educational institutions, hospitals, courts as well as human habitations.

Adequate air pollution control measures will be taken up by the plants to conform to national ambient air quality standards. A closed mechanised system will be used to mix the cement, fly ash and sand aggregates. The plant premises should also be provided with dust barriers of a height of at least seven metre all around the boundary with material such as masonry and GI sheets to check dust pollution.

Similarly, steps will also be taken to mininise water pollution at the site, permission for which will be obtained from the competent authority on water usages as per the existing laws and rules of the state government.

The solid waste generated at the site will either be reused or disposed at the designated site identified by the local body concerned, officials said.