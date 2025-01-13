Odisha govt to hold preparedness meeting on HMPV

BHUBANESWAR: Amid detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the country, the Odisha government has called a crucial meeting of health officials on Wednesday.

Sources said the Health and Family Welfare department will review the preparedness for surveillance and management and deliberate on the steps to be taken to address the concerns regarding the virus.

The meeting assumes significance as the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that was attended by NRIs from more than 70 countries was concluded recently and the state is going to organise its flagship investment summit on January 28 and 29.

The Health department is also expected to prepare a strategy if the Centre issues any guideline in a day or two. Although no cases of HMPV have been detected in the state so far, the hospitals across the state are reporting a spike in cases of cold, fever and seasonal flu.

Health experts said the virus has been detected earlier in the state. “Officially, there are no new cases because we are not keeping a tab on this particular infection. Surveillance needs to be stepped up,” they said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus known to cause cold and flu-like symptoms and has been in circulation since 2001. Though it affects all age groups, it can cause severe infection in young children, elderly, people with chronic obstructive lung disease or asthma and immuno-compromised people.

Special secretary of Health department Dr Bijay Mohapatra said a technical advisory group has been formed by the Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to formulate the guidelines.

“There is no reason to panic. The hospitals in the state are prepared to tackle the infection, which usually does not cause any severe disease. There is no specific treatment protocol for this virus. The line of treatment is almost similar to pneumonia and is available in all health facilities. We will take a decision on the measures to be taken in the state after the Centre issues the guideline,” he said.