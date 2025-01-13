Odisha joins Ayushman Bharat: 4.5 crore people to benefit

NEW DELHI: Odisha has become the 34th state in India to join the central government’s ambitious scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), considered the largest insurance scheme in the world.

In this regard, the Odisha government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday by integrating its own scheme, Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, with the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 1.03 crore families in Odisha will benefit under the scheme, with 67.8 lakh families to be supported by the central government.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said, “Odisha joining the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme is a historic moment. Forty-five per cent of India's population is covered under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.”

With Odisha now part of the scheme, only West Bengal and Delhi are yet to join. The programme provides Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals, corresponding to 12.34 crore families.

Taking a swipe, Nadda remarked, “Political ego should not come in the way of states in choosing people-centric schemes.”

Following the MoU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Odisha. “It was indeed a travesty that my sisters and brothers of Odisha were denied the benefits of Ayushman Bharat by the previous government. This scheme will ensure the highest-quality healthcare at affordable rates. It will particularly benefit the Nari Shakti and the elderly of Odisha,” he posted on X.