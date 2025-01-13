Official announcement on creation of Tri-city soon, says Min Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to announce creation of a ‘Tri-city’ comprising Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri very soon, said Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday.

Mahapatra told mediapersons that the government will also develop cities and towns through comprehensive town planning schemes to check unregulated construction in urban areas. Offices will be set up to oversee planning and keep an eye on unregulated activities within city limits and a structured approach will be followed, he said.

The minister said the state government has also decided to construct more ring roads, alternate roads and over bridges to address the urban traffic problems.

“The state government has already initiated steps to address traffic problems in urban areas and has asked the H&UD department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), State Public Works department (PWD) and other agencies concerned to work out a plan in this regard,” he said.

Efforts are also on to improve and increase the public transport system to bring down traffic congestion in cities. Introduction of double-decker buses was a step in this direction, he said.

Mahapatra, who took part in Patha Utsav, the street festival of Bhubaneswar, at Jagamara new road advised Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to host the event at least once every month to increase public participation in city activities.

Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and mayor Sulochana Das were present at the event that drew participation of over 30,000 people.