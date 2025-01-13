Operation resumes in Kaniha coal mine as villagers of Jarada continue protest

ANGUL: After remaining paralysed for six days, operation resumed in Kaniha open cast mine on Sunday with massive deployment of police even as agitating villagers of Jarada continued to stage dharna at the site.

Talcher sub collector Samir Jena said prohibitory orders were imposed at the mine under section 163 of BNSS. Mining operation resumed in Kaniha with the help of police as power plants were suffering due to the strike at the coal mine.

From last Monday, villagers of Jarada had paralysed the operation of the mega coal mine demanding fulfilment of their eight-point charter of demands. Alleging delay in resolution of their rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) claims, they brought production and despatch of coal to a halt in the mine.

The agitators demanded shifting of villagers to the new resettlement site at Patharmunda, employment to land oustees, compensation for land acquired for the mine and provision of drinking water in the village.

Due to the strike, coal supply to power stations like NTPC Kaniha, JITPL and other plants in the country was disrupted. The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd also incurred massive loss because of the protest.

Earlier, the administration convened a meeting and asked the agitating villagers to wait for the next rehabilitation and periphery development advisory committee (RPDAC) meeting in February. However, the villagers rejected the offer and continued their strike.