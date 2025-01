Railways announces seven special trains to UP in view of Maha Kumbh Mela

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has announced plans to operate special trains for the convenience of pilgrims travelling to Uttar Pradesh in view of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from Monday (January 13) to February 26.

Railway sources said, seven special trains will run through Odisha providing connectivity with several key cities across the region to the sacred city of Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is being held.

The Bhubaneswar-Tundla special will run on January 22, February 5, 19 and 26 via Cuttack, Jakhapura (Jajpur), Keonjhar, Bokaro and Gaya. The Puri-Tundla special will ply on January 20 and February 17 via Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jaleswar.

While the Titilagarh-Tundla special will run on January 16 and 23, and February 6, 20 and 27 via Titilagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela, Visakhapatnam-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction special will operate on January 16, 23 and February 6, 20 and 27 via Rayagada, Singapur Road, Minuguda, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Kantabanji and Khariar Road.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Gorakhpur special will run on January 19 and February 16 via Berhampur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur (Cuttack), Dhenkanal, Angul, Kerjanga, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City and Jharsuguda Road.

The Tirupati-Varanasi special will operate via Rayagada, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela and the Narsapur-Varanasi special will ply via Rayagada, Singapur Road, Minuguda, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela.