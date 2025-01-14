CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces permanent palace in Bargarh town for Dhanuyatra festival

BARGARH: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government will construct a permanent Raj Mahal (palace) in Bargarh town for the Dhanuyatra festival.

Attending the 77th edition of Dhanuyatra in the evening, Majhi said, “The festival is a distinct example of Odia Asmita. A permanent and attractive Raj Mahal will be developed in Mathura Nagari (Bargarh town). Around Rs 12.80 crore will be spent on developing the infrastructure. The government has also prepared a detailed project report in this regard.”

The CM further said respecting the heritage, culture and sentiments of the people of Bargarh, the government aid to Dhanuyatra has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Besides, Rs 10,000 will be awarded to each of the 170 artistes participating in the festival. An expert committee has also been formed to grant UNESCO heritage status to Dhanuyatra. A dedicated website has been prepared to provide all the information related to the festival.

For the first time, arrangements were made to telecast Dhanuyatra live through LED screens in various parts of the state. Besides, arrangements have been put in place to felicitate artistes and their family members involved in the festival, he added.

Meanwhile, the 11-day festival, which celebrates the story of Lord Krishna and King Kansa, concluded on Monday. The tyrannical rule of King Kansa, his death and the exploits of Lord Krishna were enacted on 14 main stages in Mathura (Bargarh) and Gopapura (Ambapali).

During the festival, sources said, traffic congestion emerged as a significant concern for visitors. Major traffic gridlock was reported during peak hours despite prior route planning by the district police. Visitors also struggled with inadequate parking places.