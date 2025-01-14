IIM-Sambalpur starts full-time MBA on Delhi campus

SAMBALPUR: Premier B-school IIM-Sambalpur has introduced its first full-time MBA programme in Business Analytics on its Delhi campus.

Candidates with a valid high CAT percentile and having STEM academic background with one year relevant experience can apply for the admission process. The institute has also signed an MoU with Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for the dual-degree course.

This newly-launched course forays in management education with analytical and technological competencies to prepare future-ready professionals capable of addressing complex challenges in business analytics and navigating the AI data-driven world.

The course combines the strengths of flagship MBA and business analytics. It follows the STEM education framework wherein science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines are taught in conjunction with management principles. It caters to the growing demand for professionals who can apply advanced analytics, big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning in business contexts.

Under this collaborative programme, students will spend the first year of study on IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi campus with an option to go to AIT, Thailand in the second year. Upon successful completion, they will be awarded dual degree with specialisation in Business Analytics along with one-year extended work visa in Thailand through which they can find the opportunity to start their international professional career.

Director of IIM Sambalpur Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said 70 students will be admitted to the new programme. Applicants must possess a minimum basic educational qualification and at least one year’s of work experience.

Currently, IIM Sambalpur is offering two dual degrees including MBA in Fintech Management in collaboration with Sorbonne Business School (Paris) and an executive PhD & DBA programme in a collaboration with Bordeaux University School of Management.