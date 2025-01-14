Lifetime achievement award for eminent plastic surgeon Dr Choudhury

CUTTACK: Eminent plastic surgeon Dr Arun Kumar Choudhury was on Sunday conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery at the 11th Annual Conference of Plastic Surgeons of Odisha here in Puri.

The former head of the plastic and reconstructive surgery department of SCB medical college and hospital, Dr Choudhury started the first MCh course in plastic surgery in 2006, burn centre in 2009 and ICU in 2022. He has so far guided around 30 MCh students who are now working in various institutes of repute in the country.

In his career spanning three decades, Dr Choudhury has presented more than 100 scientific papers of which over 30 have been published in national and international journals. He has also received the Mahatma Gandhi award for successfully handling the mass burn tragedy during the spiritual congregation at Baripada in 1997.