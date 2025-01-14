Odisha: A thriving hub for startups and innovation

Odisha, renowned for its rich mineral resources and vibrant cultural heritage, is steadily carving its niche as a prominent player in India’s startup ecosystem.

The Odisha Startup Policy has emerged as a cornerstone of the state’s entrepreneurial journey. Designed to support startups with incentives such as seed funding, incubation support, and tax benefits, the policy aims to create a world-class startup hub in Odisha in the near future.

It goes beyond the provisions of the government of India’s Startup Policy, offering additional incentives and exemptions to attract and nurture talent. With a key focus on developing an ecosystem that facilitates the growth of at least 5,000 startups within five years, it encourages sector-specific incubators aligned with Odisha’s strengths, such as minerals, IT, agri-tech, and clean-tech, and skill-based training programs to inspire youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

Odisha’s entrepreneurial landscape is thriving, with over 2,055 startups operating across diverse sectors, which includes women entrepreneurs, who have made significant strides, with 1,324 women-led startups contributing to the state’s economic and social fabric.

Premier institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, and KIIT provide a steady pipeline of talent and research support, while strategic partnerships and policy interventions by Startup Odisha further strengthen the ecosystem.