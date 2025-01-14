Odisha: Pension, free healthcare for Emergency detainees notified

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday approved the monthly pension and free healthcare facilities for people who were detained in jails during the Emergency. The pension amount will be Rs 20,000 per month.

A notification issued by the Home department said that the pension will be provided to persons detained in jails in Odisha under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), the Defence of India Rules, 1971 or the Defence and Internal Security of India Rules, 1971 from June 26, 1975 to March 21, 1977. Pension will be sanctioned in favour of persons who were alive as of January 1, 2025 irrespective of the period in jail, it added.

The notification said they can avail free medical treatment in accordance with the provisions of state Health and Family Welfare department. “These benefits will be provided for the period starting from January 1, 2025. No benefit shall be paid for the period prior to January 1, 2025,” it added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced on January 2 that the state government will double the pension amount of freedom fighters from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. Besides, he had also announced that those arrested during Emergency will be eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 20,000.

“To honour the patriots who suffered imprisonment under the MISA Act, our government will provide pension, free healthcare, and free bus passes,” he had said.