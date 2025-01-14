Photographers should get ASI licence to operate in Konark SUN temple: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday ruled that photographers will have to obtain licence from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to operate at the Sun temple in Konark.

Dismissing a writ appeal filed by 154 photographers who were not eligible to apply for permission to carry out their business at the 13th-century monument as they did not have the minimum matriculation qualification, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho held that merely on the ground that they had operated as photographers without any licence in the past owing to the policy in vogue at the time, does not obviate the requirement of obtaining licence in terms of the policy that is prevalent now.

“We agree with the view taken by the Delhi High Court that the persons who seek to operate as photographers in ASI protected monuments are liable to obtain licence from the ASI after participating in the prescribed selection process,” the division bench added.

While making submissions on behalf of the appellants, senior advocate Subir Palit said that they have been photographers for over two decades and some for three decades, but are suddenly left without a livelihood on account of the changed policy. Therefore, the ASI should consider one-time exception provided to those who may not be having matriculation qualification but have been issued identity cards by the state Tourism department.

ASI counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan submitted the counter affidavit of superintending archaeologist (Puri Circle) DB Garnayak stating one-time exception cannot be provided as the ASI had fixed the minimum matriculation qualification eligibility criteria as part of a uniform policy framed for photographers throughout the country.

The ASI has issued licences to 10 candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria for operating as photographers at Sun Temple, Garnayak added in the affidavit.