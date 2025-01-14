President Murmu unveils NDDB’s gift milk, market support for OMFED

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched cow induction, gift milk and market support initiatives of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED).

Gift milk initiative of NDDB aims to address malnutrition among schoolchildren by providing 200 ml of flavoured milk fortified with Vitamin A & D every day.

Unveiling the programmes virtually from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said livestock plays an important role in the rural economy and household income. India has a diverse range of livestock breeds and all those breeds have contributed to the rich agricultural heritage of the country. To support and promote livestock, several measures and policy efforts have been taken by the government for breed development and genetic upgradation of livestock, she added.

Murmu said India’s achievements in the field of milk and milk products are extraordinary. The productivity of the country’s milch cattle has also seen extraordinary growth in the last 10 years. All these achievements reflect the commitment to excellence in animal husbandry. Still, a lot can be done regarding animal health while appreciating the objectives and efforts of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission of NDDB.

The President said by paying attention to both the number and health of animals, the quality of food products and other products obtained from animals including milk will improve. A significant contribution can be made to building a healthy India by making such efforts in all areas of the country, she added.