BJP struggles to finalise Odisha district president amid organisational polls deadline

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP is set to complete organisational elections in at least 50 per cent of the states by January 15, paving the way for election of a new national president to replace incumbent JP Nadda, its Odisha unit is racing against time to meet the deadline.

The state BJP will only be eligible to participate in the election of the national president after appointing its new president. And, the state president election can be held only after its district units are formed.

Unable to reach a consensus on a common candidate to be president in several organisational districts, state president Manmohan Samal and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty have rushed to Delhi to finalise the list in consultation with core committee members in which three Union ministers from Odisha are also members.

The core committee which met in the national capital on Monday reportedly discussed the issue. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is stated to have attended the meeting. National BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and deputy in-charge Lata Usendi were also present.

Samal placed the list of probable names for district presidents before the committee for approval. The chief minister returned to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning but Samal and Mohanty have stayed back for further discussions, sources in the party said.