BSLC production halted amid labour unrest over wages, officer re-engagement

ROURKELA: On path to gradual revival, Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) at Birmitrapur in Sundargarh district has received a fresh jolt due to the ongoing labour unrest which has disrupted production in its mines for six consecutive days till Tuesday.

Staging agitation over three main demands, BSLC workers under the banner of Joint Forum of Trade Unions (JFTU) have completely stopped production and dispatch of dolomite and limestone from January 9.

The JFTU, comprising the Gangpur Labour Union (GLU), Birmitrapur Mazdoor Manch (BMM) and Khani Mazdoor Sangh (KMS), is demanding revision of wages of workers pending from 2012. The JFTU wants pay fixation for workers as per the 1997 revised scale in line with BSLC officers according to the CPSE/PSU guidelines. It further seeks an immediate stop to re-engagement of retired officers on contract basis to lessen financial burden on the PSU mining company and setting up of a cement plant.

Sources said after prolonged negotiations failed between the company management and JFTU, the issue was dragged to the office of the regional labour commissioner (RLC), Central. After the RLC failed in its reconciliation effort to convince the warring parties, the JFTU served agitation notice and launched demonstration from January 3. The agitators later intensified the protest to stop mining operations from January 9.