CNG furnace at Odisha's Khannagar crematorium non-operational five months after inauguration
CUTTACK: The CNG-fuelled furnace at the Khannagar crematorium, despite being inaugurated almost five months back, is yet to become operational.
The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had in 2017 installed an LPG furnace at the Khannagar crematorium in a bid to reduce pollution. The transition was made as the electric furnace which was used for cremation purpose prior to that, proved expensive and remained out of order most of the time.
Later in 2021, the civic body demolished the Khannagar crematorium to facilitate construction of a model crematorium with CNG furnace as using LPG burnt a hole in the pocket. This apart, the CNG unit had the provision of being switched on and off as per requirement making it an economical option besides reducing environmental pollution.
Accordingly, the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), as part of its CSR initiative, constructed the model crematorium with facilities like changing room, bathing and toilet complex, light arrangement, drinking water and gallery etc. The facility was inaugurated by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in August last year.
The required staff including an electrician, security personnel and operators to run the CNG furnace were also subsequently posted and are received their salaries since the last five months but the very reason for which the model crematorium was set up is yet to serve its purpose.
Sources attribute the delay in making the CNG furnace operational to the indecision by the corporation in fixing its usage charges. It has, meanwhile, led to resentment among citizens who need the facility for cremating bodies.
CMC mayor Subhas Singh said charges for using the CNG furnace have already been fixed but the facility is yet to become operational due to technical issues. “The facility will become operational as soon as we sort out the technical problems,” he added.