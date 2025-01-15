Missing woman found severely injured in Bargarh forest; family suspects foul play

BARGARH: A 24-year-old woman who reportedly went missing on Sunday, was found severely injured in a forest in Kurla within Bargarh Rural police limits on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Sumi Bag of Bardol within Bargarh Sadar police limits, mysteriously disappeared while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra on Sunday evening. When she did not return home in the night, family members launched a frantic search but could not trace her.

On Monday, they received a call from Sumi’s mobile number and were informed by an unidentified man that she was in Kurla. Family members immediately reached Kurla but failed to find her. They later lodged a missing complaint with police.

Subsequently on Tuesday, family members were informed that she was spotted in a forest in Kurla. Accompanied by police, they reached the spot and found Sumi lying unconscious with critical injuries.

The woman was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Bargarh and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla as her condition did not improve. Sources said she is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is critical.