Missing woman found severely injured in Bargarh forest; family suspects foul play

BARGARH: A 24-year-old woman who reportedly went missing on Sunday, was found severely injured in a forest in Kurla within Bargarh Rural police limits on Tuesday.
The woman, identified as Sumi Bag of Bardol within Bargarh Sadar police limits, mysteriously disappeared while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra on Sunday evening. When she did not return home in the night, family members launched a frantic search but could not trace her.
On Monday, they received a call from Sumi’s mobile number and were informed by an unidentified man that she was in Kurla. Family members immediately reached Kurla but failed to find her. They later lodged a missing complaint with police.
Subsequently on Tuesday, family members were informed that she was spotted in a forest in Kurla. Accompanied by police, they reached the spot and found Sumi lying unconscious with critical injuries.
The woman was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Bargarh and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla as her condition did not improve. Sources said she is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is critical.
Sumi’s brother alleged that his sister was in a bad state when they found her. “She has sustained a severe head injury. Besides, there are multiple fractures and injuries on her leg. There were blood stains all over her clothes,” he said.
The woman’s family members also alleged the involvement of a youth from Barpali in the incident. They claimed the youth was known to Sumi and was seen with her during their journey to Bargarh town for Dhanuyatra.
“We urge police to launch an inquiry into the incident and demand immediate arrest of the culprit responsible for Sumi’s condition,” they added.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bargarh Padarabinda Tripathy said the woman’s family members are yet to lodge an FIR in this connection. “They had filed a missing complaint on Monday basing on which police launched an inquiry. The course of investigation will change after the family lodges an FIR,” the SDPO added.
Police sources said there are speculations about the woman being raped. However, sexual assault is yet to be ascertained.