Odisha government probes complaints against rice millers obstructing paddy procurement process

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Cooperation minister Pradeep Bal Samant urged farmers to lodge FIR in their respective police stations against rice millers who are interfering in the paddy procurement process, the state government on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to inquire into the problems faced by them.

Around 3,893 nodal officers have been appointed for 3,903 mandis to help the farmers in the state. Another 1,031 supervisors have also been entrusted with the charge of two to three mandis each. More officers are also being deployed by the district administrations as per requirement, said an official statement.

“These officials are inquiring into the problems faced by farmers at the mandis. Arrangements have also been made for farmers to report their grievances directly to the field staff,” it added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the paddy procurement process is going on smoothly.

The state government has directed all officials concerned to keep a strict vigil on every mandi to make the process transparent.

“Extensive measures have been taken by the respective district administrations to ensure no eligible farmer faces any problem in the paddy procurement process. Ancillary arrangements have also been made for the benefit of the farmers in the mandis,” he informed.

Meanwhile contrary to these claims, farmers of a service cooperative society in Niali block of Cuttack district alleged their stock was not being lifted due to non-cooperation by the millers. They said the nodal officer and supervising officer were not coming to mandis for reasons best known to them.

Though they have informed the matter to the block development officer, he is reportedly not doing anything about it.