Odisha government to establish pharmaceutical hub in state

BHUBANESWAR: After the metal, mineral and food processing sectors, Odisha is now gearing up to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, which could be a game-changer for employment generation and economic growth in the state.
Ahead of the mega investment summit Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, the state government has set up an Odisha Pharmaceutical Development Cell (OPDC) to create a robust ecosystem for the pharma sector and attract global investments.
The cell headed by chief secretary will serve as a bridge between the state and potential investors, facilitating collaborations and expediting investments. The cell has been tasked to craft a comprehensive Odisha Pharmaceutical Policy 2025 and implement a roadmap for a dedicated pharmaceutical special economic zone (SEZ), official sources said.
A pharmaceutical CEO conclave has also been planned to attract multinational and national industry leaders for exploring the opportunities and investment landscape in the state. Plans are afoot to establish dedicated pharmaceutical parks with world-class infrastructure, streamlined regulatory clearances, and financial incentives for investors.
Locations on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore are being considered for setting up these parks, given their strategic connectivity and existing industrial base. Steps are being undertaken to develop a world-class pharmaceutical SEZ in the Khurda-Balasore corridor with state-of-the-art facilities, officials said.
The OPDC is a part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision for transforming India into a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. A senior health official said, “The state will play a significant role in the move to establish the country as a global leader in pharmaceuticals. With its rich industrial history, progressive policies and skilled workforce, Odisha is well-positioned to become a key player in the sector.”
The state has 22 pharmaceutical formulations manufacturing units, 22 medical device/equipment manufacturing companies, five liquid medical oxygen plants and one active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) unit. Sapigen Biologix (Bharat Biotech) and Infinix have already set up their units here.
The focus will be to add more API units and drug manufacturing companies.