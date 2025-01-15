Odisha government to establish pharmaceutical hub in state

BHUBANESWAR: After the metal, mineral and food processing sectors, Odisha is now gearing up to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, which could be a game-changer for employment generation and economic growth in the state.

Ahead of the mega investment summit Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, the state government has set up an Odisha Pharmaceutical Development Cell (OPDC) to create a robust ecosystem for the pharma sector and attract global investments.

The cell headed by chief secretary will serve as a bridge between the state and potential investors, facilitating collaborations and expediting investments. The cell has been tasked to craft a comprehensive Odisha Pharmaceutical Policy 2025 and implement a roadmap for a dedicated pharmaceutical special economic zone (SEZ), official sources said.

A pharmaceutical CEO conclave has also been planned to attract multinational and national industry leaders for exploring the opportunities and investment landscape in the state. Plans are afoot to establish dedicated pharmaceutical parks with world-class infrastructure, streamlined regulatory clearances, and financial incentives for investors.