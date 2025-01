NUAPADA: Thirteen family members of four tribal men who were arrested for poaching and consuming leopard meat in Nuapada district of the state have been ostracised by their community for the more than a month-and-half since November last.

The Chinda Bhunjia tribe, which holds in high regard traditional values rooted in nature and wildlife conservation, took the stern action, deciding to expel the families from community gatherings and every other social interaction.

The move was intended to send a strong message to the community about importance of protecting wildlife and upholding traditional beliefs.

The incident had come to light when the four men were apprehended by forest officials for hunting a leopard and consuming its meat in Deodhara village under Komna police limits of the district on November 18.

The men were charged with violating wildlife protection laws which led to widespread condemnation from environmentalists, wildlife enthusiasts and the local community. Making a decisive move, the Chinda Bhunjia tribe, to which the accused belong, decided to boycott the family members for their men’s involvement in the heinous act which sparked outrage within the village.

President of Chinda Bhunjia community Jaysingh Chinda said the community had convened a meeting and found about repercussions of such acts. Subsequently, after consulting with other members of the tribe in nearby villages, the decision was taken collectively and a resolution passed by taking everyone’s signature, he said.

“While leopard is accorded a sacred significance in our tribe, we are also against killing and consumption of any other form of wildlife. The actions of the accused men not only broke the law but also disrespected the values we hold dear,” Jaysingh added.

As per the resolution, the family members will face the boycott until the accused are released from jail. When they come back from prison, they will have to undergo a purification ritual, including tonsuring their heads, at the village pond. Besides they will have to donate rice and host a feast only after which they will be welcome back in the community.

Those ostracised include three members of one accused’s family, four each from another two and two from a fourth family.

While the ostracism caused distress within the affected families, community leaders stress that the decision was made to uphold the tribe’s cultural integrity.