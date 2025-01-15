Ritual dispute stalls Makar Sankranti offerings at Lingaraj temple for 24 hours in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: For close to 24 hours since Monday night, Lord Lingaraj has been seated on the Makara Mandap outside the sanctum sanctorum of Lingaraj temple following a scuffle between two groups of servitors over Makar Sankranti rituals. Owing to disruption of all rituals in the temple, the deity has also not been offered ‘bhoga’ since.

Special rituals of Lord Lingaraj are observed for two days during Makar Sankranti. On the eve of the Sankranti, the ‘Shree Mukha’ of Lord Lingaraj is brought outside the sanctum sanctorum and seated atop the Makara Mandap near Bhubaneswari temple within the premises.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, ‘Makara Ghee’ or ‘Ghruta Kamala’ made of milk collected from specific ‘Samantra’ households of Badu Sahi is applied on the ‘Shree Mukha’ in a ritual called ‘Ghruta Kamala Lagi’.

It is believed that the ‘Ghruta Kamala’ is applied to relieve the presiding deity of winter dryness.

Sources said the milk is boiled and churned for preparation of ghee by Badu Nijog and the ‘Ghruta Kamala’ is offered by both Badu and Mahasuara Nijog servitors. The problem started on Monday evening after Badu Nijog members insisted that only they should be performing the ritual. This led to protests by Mahasuara servitors.