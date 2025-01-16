Farmers in Kendrapara face crisis as delay in canal water release threatens crops

KENDRAPARA: A large number of farmers in Kendrapara and nearby areas are staring at a severe agrarian crisis due to the delay in release of water into major canals of the coastal district.

Every year, farmers receive irrigation water through Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Jamboo and Marsaghai canals in the first week of January to raise vegetables, green gram (moong) and other crops. But in a deviation from the annual practice this year, there is no sign of water in the canals despite it being mid-January.

Narahari Behera of Choti village said, “Many farmers lost ripe paddy crops due to the untimely rain last month. Now, the delay in supply of irrigation water in Pattamundai canal has put us in trouble.”

Farmers of the village said the dry canal bed has turned into a playground for the local youths.

Similarly, a vegetable grower of Benipur village Sarbeswar Rout said he has raised cauliflowers and tomatoes over two acre of land. Due to unavailability of canal water, he has hired a motor-pump to lift water from a nearby well to irrigate his crops. The administration should take steps to release water in the canal soon to mitigate the plight of farmers, he added.