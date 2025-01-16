Niramaya centres segregated at SCB MCH

CUTTACK: The authorities of SCB medical college and hospital on Wednesday segregated the OPD Nirmaya centres (drug distribution centres) at the healthcare institute to streamline the drug distribution system and prevent long waiting time for patients and their attendants.

With this initiative, patients and their attendants will no longer have to move from one Niramaya centre to another to avail medicine and can easily get them from the outlet near the respective OPD at which they go for consultation.

This apart, a new Niramaya outlet was opened adjacent to the Ophthalmology department on the day. As per the department-wise segregation, medications for Medicine, ENT, Clinical Hematology, Rheumatology, ARV Clinic and Immunisation will be available in Niramaya centre-1 located at Old OPD while those related to Obstetrics and Gynaecology will be available in Niramaya centre-2 at Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.

Similarly, medicines of Trauma, Non-Trauma, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics and Regional Spinal Injury Centre (RSIC) will be available in Niramaya centre-3 at Regional Diagnostic Centre while those of Ophthalmology, Urology, Nephrology, Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Gastro Surgery, Neuro Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Endocrinology, Endocrine Surgery, Liver Transplant OPD can be availed in Niramaya centre-4 at Ophthalmology Building.

Meanwhile, medicines of Skin &VD, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine and Respiratory Medicine will be available in Niramaya centre-5 at Ranihat OPD and Cardiology and CTVS medicines will be available in the Niramaya centre-6 at Cardiology department, according to hospital sources.