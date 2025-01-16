Odisha puts districts on alert, steps up HMPV watch

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked districts and public health laboratories to step up surveillance on human metapneumovirus (HMPV) following the detection of cases in some states.

The decision was taken in the wake of some upcoming big ticket events including Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 later this month. After a review meeting on the preparedness here on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare secretary Aswathy S directed all the public health authorities and testing labs and research institutes to keep a close watch on it.

“The Centre and the state government are fully alert about the HMPV infection. So far, no new cases of HMPV have been detected in Odisha. There is no reason to panic. The government is initiating all measures to tackle any emergencies,” she said.

The Health department, however, made it clear that the state government will not issue any guidelines as the Centre has not yet released any advisory in this regard.

The state unit of National Centre for Disease Control, integrated disease surveillance cell, the public health directorate, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar have been asked to intensify surveillance and test people with symptoms.

Stating that the infection can be easily prevented by widespread public awareness and caution, the Health department has requested people to always pay special attention to personal hygiene and cleanliness.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra, DMET Dr Santosh Mishra, WHO team lead Dr Nihar Roy and RMRC scientists were present among others.