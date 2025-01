CUTTACK: Death sentence awarded to nine persons convicted in the 2016 Rayagada triple murder over sorcery suspicion was commuted to life imprisonment by the Orissa High Court here on Wednesday.

The convicts had faced trial for murder under Indian Penal Code and Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2013.

The Rayagada villagers - Dengun Sabar, Dasunta Sabar, Aajanta Sabar, Padhantu Sabar, Dalasa Sabar, Malku Sabar, Bubuna Sabar, Lakiya Sabar and Iru Sabar - had branded the victims Asina Sabar, his wife Amabaya Sabar and elder daughter Ashamani Sabar as witches, holding them responsible for the deaths of children in their village.

Accusing the trio of practising sorcery, the accused had assaulted the three before injecting pesticides in their sensitive body parts and buried them alive. Later, the accused exhumed the bodies and set them ablaze.

Terming it a rarest of rare case, the court of additional sessions judge, Gunupur had awarded death sentence to nine of them on October 21, 2021.

While the state government filed a Death Sentence Reference Case for confirmation of death penalty, the nine convicts filed a criminal appeal basing on which the HC commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment without remission and commutation.