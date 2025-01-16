Talcher-Bimlagarh railway line: Bids invited for final phase work

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Ministry of Railways has invited tenders for the balance stretch of the long-awaited Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project in order to complete it at the earliest.

Sanctioned in 2003-04, the 149.78 km project faced numerous delays over the years due to land acquisition issues, legal hurdles and other challenges.

Despite these setbacks, around 26 per cent of the project has already been completed, with 20 km of the rail line constructed between Talcher and Sunakhani. Construction work is ongoing in a stretch of another 30.5 km towards Khamar in Angul district.

Railway sources said, fresh tenders have been invited for the 30.62 km stretch between Pallahara and Mahuldiha at an estimated cost of Rs 726.129 crore. In an effort to accelerate construction, work has been initiated from both ends of the rail line - Talcher and Bimlagarh. The Bimlagarh-Mahuldiha section is under construction.

A significant portion of the private land in Angul district has been acquired, and the state government is expected to provide the remaining land in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts. Special land acquisition officers deployed by the Railways are working closely with local authorities to ensure early land acquisition, sources said.

The Ministry of Railways has made this project a priority, with Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally monitoring it to expedite construction and ensure its completion.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) recently achieved a key milestone with the final detonation in the 840-metre long tunnel at Baruan Hill, located between Sunakhani and Samal stations. This breakthrough overcomes significant geographical challenges and is a crucial step forward in the project’s progression.

Once completed, the railway line will reduce the distance between Rourkela and Talcher by nearly 126 km.