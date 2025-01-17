Caste census will enable inclusive development: BJD to parliamentary panel

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday reiterated the demand for a caste-based census stating it will serve as a foundation for a more just and equitable society by providing the necessary data to guide inclusive development policies.

A party delegation led by former agriculture minister submitted a memorandum to the parliamentary committee on the welfare of the other backward classes headed by BJP MP Ganesh Singh here urging it to recommend to the Centre that the caste census should be held along with the upcoming national census.

“This addition is crucial for acquiring a comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic conditions of OBC communities across the country and for formulating policies to effectively address their needs,” the delegation stressed.

The memorandum said that a caste census is not just a statistical necessity but an initiative to ensure that every section of society, especially those historically marginalised, receives due representation and support. Besides, the data from such census can significantly enhance the government’s capacity to implement affirmative action and social welfare programmes effectively, it added.

Stating that this will provide comprehensive data on parameters such as household structure, income sources, educational and employment status across different caste groups, the BJD emphasised accurate caste data is essential for evaluating and adjusting reservation policies in education and employment, ensuring they benefit the communities that need them the most.

The memorandum also demanded inclusion of the OBCs of Odisha in the national OBC list. The OBC community in Odisha has historically faced socio-economic disadvantages, and their inclusion in the national list will ensure they receive the necessary benefits and support for their upliftment, it added.

The committee was on a two day visit to the state to elicit the response of different political parties in this regard. Besides the BJD delegation, a team of Samajwadi Party leaders led by Rabi Behera also submitted a memorandum demanding caste census.