Farmers face losses as severe pest infestation damages groundnut crops in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: A severe infestation of ‘Kalimundi’ insects has damaged groundnut crops across seven blocks of Kendrapara district, affecting hundreds of farmers.

The farmers who have invested approximately Rs 20,000 per acre in cultivation are staring at significant financial losses. Despite multiple appeals to authorities, affected farmers claim they are yet to receive adequate support or pesticide assistance, more than a week after the initial outbreak.

Jiban Behera, a farmer from Rankamula in Garadapur block, invested in three acres of groundnut cultivation with hopes of harvesting in March. “The pests have consumed most of the saplings and despite our efforts, the infestation continues to spread rapidly,” he said.

Most of the groundnut crops have been destroyed in Chamania village. The farmers who could afford the costly fight against the pests now hope to reap less than one-eight of their usual harvest, said Amulya Parida, a farmer of Padmapur village.

“Pest problem is not in an alarming situation at present. It has not crossed the economic threshold limit. To avoid further spread of pests, farmers should keep a frequent watch on the crop,” said Dr Goutam Das, the agriculture officer of Garadapur block. He said the groundnut crop growers can stop the pest attack by sprinkling prescribed pesticides. The department is organising awareness camps in villages and training farmers besides providing 50 per cent subsidised pesticides to the farmers.

However, local farmers including Sahadev Jena from Padmapur and Pradeep Rout from Garadapur, expressed frustration saying, “The villagers are upset at the lack of response from the administration. Several pleas have been made to the officials but no official has turned up till date”.