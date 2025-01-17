Land acquisition hurdles to delay coastal highway in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as bidding is underway for the first phase construction works of coastal highway in Odisha, the ambitious project faces fresh challenges as land acquisition hurdles threaten to delay its progress.

As per the revised alignment, the four-lane access controlled greenfield coastal highway will pass through Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha and East Medinipur in West Bengal.

With a length of about 163.2 km, the highway stretches from Rameswar on NH-16 in Khurda to Ratanpur in Kendrapara in the phase-1 and it passes through 134 villages in the four districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

According to the preliminary survey, 768.82 hectare of land will be acquired for the highway with a 45-metre right of way (RoW) to be built on design, build, operate and transfer (hybrid annuity) model. The required land include 113.6 ha of government land, 15.28 ha of forest land and 639.97 ha of private land.

Sources said particulars of more than 250 ha land in 53 villages of Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts have not been provided to NHAI yet and the delay has stalled further progress.

“Gop tehsil has not provided land particulars of 21 out of 24 villages while Erasama tehsil has failed to submit the land particulars of all 15 villages to be affected by the project. Similarly, land details of nine villages in Mahakalapada tehsil, four in Kujang and two each in Kakatpur, Brahmagiri and Pattamundai are awaited,” sources said.