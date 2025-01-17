Locals block Bargarh-Bhatli road over inaction in woman's assault case, arrest of culprits
BARGARH: Two days after a 24-year-old woman was found severely injured inside a forest in Kurla, irate locals on Thursday blocked the Bargarh-Bhatli road alleging inaction of police in the case.
Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident and proper treatment of the victim Sumi Bag, the agitators also staged dharna near Bardol chowk. The blockade, which started at around 9 am, continued for over four hours disrupting vehicular movement on the Bargarh-Bhatli route.
Sumi’s mother Puspa Bag said, “My daughter is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla since the last two days and her condition is critical. Since we are poor, the police and administrative officials are not concerned about her. We demand proper treatment of my daughter and immediate arrest of all the culprits responsible for her condition.”
A resident of Bardol within Bargarh Sadar police limits, Sumi had gone missing on Sunday while she was on way to visit Dhanuyatra festival in Bargarh town. On Tuesday, she was found lying unconscious in a forest with head injury and fractures.
Claiming that Sumi was sexually assaulted, her family members have alleged the involvement of a youth from Barpali in the incident. They said the youth was known to Sumi and was last seen with her before she went missing.
Later in the day, Bargarh sub-collector Prasanna Kumar Pande along with police reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators following which the blockade was lifted.
Pande said the superintendent of VIMSAR has informed that the victim is getting proper treatment and her condition has improved. Regarding the arrest of the culprits, police officials have been instructed to take necessary action against those involved in the incident.
Bargarh additional SP Siba Prasad Biswal said police are interrogating some suspects and also collecting evidence. “We are also looking into the sexual assault angle. However, it can be ascertained after getting the medical reports. Further investigation is underway and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” Biswal added.