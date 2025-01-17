Malkangiri devotee to cycle 1,100 km to attend Maha Kumbh Mela

MALKANGIRI: Dinesh Pattnaik, a 50-year-old devotee from Malkangiri, embarked on a bicycle journey to Prayagraj on Thursday to attend the historic Maha Kumbh Mela. Setting off at 9 am after visiting the local Ram temple, Pattnaik aims to cover the 1,100 kms distance in about 10 to 11 days.

The journey holds special significance as this year marks the rare Maha Kumbh, occurring once every 144 years.

“This 12th Kumbh Mela coincides with a unique celestial alignment of the sun, moon,and Jupiter,” Pattnaik said. He had covered 102 km, reaching Jeypore town at the time of reporting. “There is a feeling of devotion, therefore the enthusiasm, he said.

Despite available government transport options, Pattnaik chose cycling to interact with people along the way.

“I plan to cover 90-100 km daily between 6 am and 6 pm, hoping to connect with 300-400 people during my journey,” told Pattnaik.

He along with other youths of the town had previously walked to Ayodhya’s Ram temple consecration in January last year. This time, he aims to promote spiritual values among youth through this bicycle journey. He is planning to attend the religious training and seek blessings from sadhus at the grand mela.