Odisha government directs timely delivery of services under Right to Public Service Act

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed the department secretaries and district collectors to ensure the timely delivery of services identified under the Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA).

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has written a letter to all secretaries, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and district collectors instructing that all services covered under the Act should be made available to people in a time-bound manner.

As of now, 428 public services of 32 departments have been notified under the Act. Some of the key services include healthcare, education, social services for the poor and marginalised, infrastructure including roads, railways, airports, telecommunications, electricity and water, environmental protection, waste management and sanitation including public toilets.

Ahuja has asked the secretaries to randomly pick items of public service during their field visits and verify whether they have been made available to the citizens within the fixed timeline. The secretaries have been directed to submit the report on service delivery, whether they have been completed within or beyond the timeline along with the percentage of achievement.

He directed the secretaries to review performance of delivery of services each month and submit summary of the achievements of their respective departments. The collectors should also review the achievements of their districts concerned regarding delivery of public services every month, he added.