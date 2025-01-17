Odisha government hikes monthly honorarium for Padma awardees

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide the hiked monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month to Padma awardees from this month.

A notification issued by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department on Thursday said considering the outstanding contribution to the society in various fields, the state government has decided to provide each living Padma awardee with an assistance of Rs 30,000 per month. They will get the assistance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) from this month, it added.

All the district collectors and culture officers have been directed to send details of the living Padma awardees including the collector’s certificate, bank account details to the directorate of Odia Language, Literature and Culture as soon as possible. This will facilitate transfer of assistance through DBT, it added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had raised the monthly honorarium from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in November last year. There are 55 Padma awardees who will benefit from the decision. The enhanced honourarium will cost the state exchequer Rs 2 crore per year.