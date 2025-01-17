Odisha strengthens ties with ITEES Singapore for tech, skill development

BHUBANESWAR: In a major stride towards enhancing the technology ecosystem, the Odisha government on Friday entered into a partnership with ITE Education Services (ITEES), a subsidiary of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) under Singapore’s Ministry of Education.

The collaboration aims to expand the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar and establish a world-class centre for IT and ITES in areas such as cyber security, cloud computing, blockchain, Internet of Things, and data science.

An MoU was signed by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Department and ITEES in the presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday for a two-day official visit, became the first head of state to visit the eastern Indian state, signalling growing bilateral ties.

At least eight MoUs were signed during the visit, fostering collaboration across a wide range of sectors. These include skill development, new courses in semiconductors, sustainable energy technology, green hydrogen and ammonia, industrial park development, sustainable InsureTech, and city development planning.

As part of the agreement, ITEES will assist Odisha in developing its skilling ecosystem, focusing on technical, industrial, vocational, and entrepreneurship training through AI-based technologies. It will also extend knowledge support for setting up zonal ITIs across the state, introducing new trades, and ensuring robust industry engagement.