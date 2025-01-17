Odisha strengthens ties with ITEES Singapore for tech, skill development

BHUBANESWAR: In a major stride towards enhancing the technology ecosystem, the Odisha government on Friday entered into a partnership with ITE Education Services (ITEES), a subsidiary of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) under Singapore’s Ministry of Education.
The collaboration aims to expand the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar and establish a world-class centre for IT and ITES in areas such as cyber security, cloud computing, blockchain, Internet of Things, and data science.
An MoU was signed by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Department and ITEES in the presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Shanmugaratnam, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday for a two-day official visit, became the first head of state to visit the eastern Indian state, signalling growing bilateral ties.
At least eight MoUs were signed during the visit, fostering collaboration across a wide range of sectors. These include skill development, new courses in semiconductors, sustainable energy technology, green hydrogen and ammonia, industrial park development, sustainable InsureTech, and city development planning.
As part of the agreement, ITEES will assist Odisha in developing its skilling ecosystem, focusing on technical, industrial, vocational, and entrepreneurship training through AI-based technologies. It will also extend knowledge support for setting up zonal ITIs across the state, introducing new trades, and ensuring robust industry engagement.
ITEES will play a key role in establishing a centre for semiconductor-related skilling programmes and designing the curriculum for courses such as semiconductor processes, semiconductor metrology, semiconductor devices, and integrated circuits and design engineering. The MoU is valid for five years.
A tripartite agreement was also signed between Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, GRIDCO Limited, and IIT-Bhubaneswar to advance R&D in sustainable energy technologies. With this partnership, Odisha aims to leverage global expertise to meet future manpower demands arising from technological advancements in various sectors.
In addition, Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) signed two non-binding MoUs with the state government in the presence of Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Chief Minister Majhi.
One of the MoUs, signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited (SGHIPL) and Ipicol, will explore the establishment of a production facility for green hydrogen and its derivatives, with a production capacity of 720,000 tonnes per annum. This facility, to be strategically located in Odisha, is expected to create over 2,000 employment opportunities during its operational phase.
Sembcorp Development Ltd also signed an MoU with Idco to assess the potential for developing an industrial park in the state.
The Electronics and Information Technology Department signed an agreement with Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore, to establish a Global Competency Centre (GCC).
This centre aims to foster the growth of an inclusive and sustainable InsureTech industry, with plans to integrate other FinTech sectors in the future.
Singapore-based consultancy firm Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd signed two separate MoUs with Idco and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).
These agreements focus on the strategic positioning and planning for Odisha Petro Chemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR) and a new city development plan near Bhubaneswar, to be implemented over the next year.
Highlighting the state’s vision for sustainable development and technological innovation, Chief Minister Majhi stated, "The collaboration will facilitate global investments and accelerate Odisha's journey towards becoming a hub for technology, education, and renewable energy. The state will benefit immensely from the bilateral ties."
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed optimism about the partnerships, stating, "The MoUs between Singapore and Odisha will further strengthen the state's skill ecosystem and add great momentum to industrial and socio-economic development."
Among the dignitaries present at the MoU signing ceremony at the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar were Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Industries and SD&TE Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.
*Photo caption*: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other dignitaries during the MoU signing ceremony at the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.