Odisha woman brutally murdered by brother over family row

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread in Ganjam’s Aska after a man brutally killed his 35-year-old sister by smashing her head with a grinding stone and slitting her throat over a family dispute in Raipali village during the wee hours on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Laxmi Mohanty. The 45-year-old accused, Babaji Patra, is on the run after committing the crime.

Sources said though Laxmi was married and had a four-year-old son, she was staying with her elderly parents to take care of them. Her two brothers lived separately with their families with Babaji staying in Surat.

On the day, Babaji arrived at his parents’ home all of a sudden and had a quarrel with Laxmi. The fight turned ugly when the accused smashed his sister’s head with a grinding stone. When Laxmi fell down, Babaji slit her throat with a knife and fled. Laxmi’s father Shatrughana Patra said Babaji was opposed to his daughter staying with them. This animosity between the siblings could have led to the murder, he said.

However, Aska IIC Rajendra Pattanaik said Babaji returned from Surat after his son died under mysterious circumstances recently, and was staying at a nearby place. Suspecting that Laxmi had a hand in his son’s death, he was looking for an opportunity to kill his sister.

At around 4.30 am on Thursday, he entered the house when his mother Tanu was on the terrace to offer her morning prayers. Babaji confronted Laxmi and a heated argument ensued between them. Subsequently, the accused hit his sister’s head with a grinding stone and stabbed her multiple times before slitting her throat. The victim died on the spot, said Pattanaik.

When Tanu came down from the terrace, she found Laxmi lying in a pool of blood. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached their house. On being informed, Aska police rushed to the village for investigation.

The IIC said basing on the complaint of Laxmi’s father Shatrughana Patra, police registered a case under sections 332 (a), 103 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS and 25 (1) (a) of the Arms Act. “The knife and stone used in the crime and the accused’s sandals have ben seized from the spot. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. Efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding,” Pattanaik added.