Worker feared trapped after coal bunker collapse at DCBL plant in Odisha's Rajgangpur

ROURKELA: A worker is suspected to have been trapped under a coal heap after the overhead bunker collapsed at production line 2 of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district on Thursday evening.

The bunker was meant to store coal for supply to the boiler. Sources said the bunker accidentally collapsed trapping a worker standing below it under the coal heap.

Deputy director of Factories and Boilers Bibhu Prasad confirmed the incident and said he was on way to the mishap site from Rourkela to take stock of the situation. As per preliminary information, the boiler coal bunker of the cement plant caved in while work was underway in the evening.

He said the DCBL authorities were asked to carry out headcount of the workers. It was found that four workers were standing below the bunker and only one of them was missing.