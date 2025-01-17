Worker feared trapped after coal bunker collapse at DCBL plant in Odisha's Rajgangpur
ROURKELA: A worker is suspected to have been trapped under a coal heap after the overhead bunker collapsed at production line 2 of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district on Thursday evening.
The bunker was meant to store coal for supply to the boiler. Sources said the bunker accidentally collapsed trapping a worker standing below it under the coal heap.
Deputy director of Factories and Boilers Bibhu Prasad confirmed the incident and said he was on way to the mishap site from Rourkela to take stock of the situation. As per preliminary information, the boiler coal bunker of the cement plant caved in while work was underway in the evening.
He said the DCBL authorities were asked to carry out headcount of the workers. It was found that four workers were standing below the bunker and only one of them was missing.
Prasad further said it was not immediately clear if the worker was trapped under the coal heap or had left the site before the mishap. The authorities of the cement plant have also been instructed to check with the family of the missing worker if he reached home.
Sources said following the mishap, the company management has restricted entry to the accident site. A search and rescue operation has been launched with the coal heap being cleared from the site.
Earlier on November 26 last year, the overhead conveyor belt structure of DCBL plant had collapsed on Rajgangpur main road leading to complete disruption of traffic for nearly 48 hours.
The conveyor belt was used to carry raw materials to DCBL’s production line 1 and 2. Though no one was injured in the mishap, the incident had sparked public outrage in the area.