Write to government for CBI probe: Law minister Harichandan tells BJD's Dipali Das

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday advised the former MLA from Jharsuguda and BJD leader Dipali Das to make a request in writing to the state government for a CBI probe into the murder of her father and former minister Naba Kishore Das.

Harichandan’s remarks came in response to Dipali’s belated demand for a CBI probe expressing hurt over questioning by the BJP on the silence of her family in the killing of Naba Das.

“Simply expressing concerns to the media does not suffice. They (family of Das) have to make a formal request to the government in writing for CBI probe if they are not happy with the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch of the Police or the way the case is being handled,” Harichandan told mediapersons here.

“In the Opposition then, we had also questioned the way the CB was handling the case and demanded a CBI probe. As the affected party they should have raised their voice on the investigation process but they preferred to remain silent. The Crime Branch only arrested the man who committed the crime but did not reveal the motive behind the murder,” the Law minister said.

Harichandan said, they are now raising questions on the investigation and seeking clarity on the government’s position in the case. “If they now want a CBI probe, media is not the medium. They should request the government in writing. Ultimately, the chief minister will have to take a call on it,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said he has been demanding a CBI probe soon after the previous government decided to hand over the case to state police. “I have been telling from day one that the murder of the former BJD minister was planned in which an IAS and IPS officer and two politicians are involved. I also raised the issue in the last Assembly session. I am surprised to see the sudden change of mind of Dipali asking for a CBI probe. Perhaps, she has realised that the BJD will not return to power,” Mishra remarked.