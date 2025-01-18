Class IV student dies after falling from slide in Odisha school

JAJPUR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old Class IV student of Bagapatia Upper Primary School in Jajpur district, Odisha, tragically lost his life after falling off a concrete slide on the school premises during school hours.

The deceased, identified as Soumyaranjan Sahu, son of Nabaghan Sahu from Bagapatia village, was playing with friends when the accident occurred. Sources stated that while enjoying the slide, Soumyaranjan fell to the ground, sustaining critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Following the incident, family members and locals gathered at the school, holding the teachers responsible for the tragedy. They reportedly detained the school staff, demanding strict action against those responsible.