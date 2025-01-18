Dhadi darshan at Puri Jagannath temple deferred again to February 1

BHUBANESWAR: Introduction of dhadi (queue) darshan system at the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri to streamline devotees’ movement on the shrine premises has been deferred to February 1.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan attributed the reason to shifting of the ‘hundi’ inside the Natya Mandap. The minister on Friday told mediapersons here that while there was a plan to start dhadi darshan in the temple on January 20, it is likely to be delayed till February 1 as permissions for shifting the ‘hundi’ are yet to be obtained. “There are two to three permissions required for shifting of the hundi and the government is working on it,” he said.

It is, however, yet to be decided where the ‘hundi’ will be relocated. The wooden structures and ramps required for dhadi darshan or an organised queue system inside the Natya Mandap have been readied by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited and will be installed after the ‘hundi’ is removed from the present spot, he added.

The dhadi system will be in place round the year to streamline entry into the Natya Mandap. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has obtained permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the installation of barricades without causing any structural damage to the Natya Mandap.

As per the plan, the six-lane barricade system will be implemented within the shrine and the Natya Mandap. While the first lane will be meant for differently-abled people, the second for women and children. Similarly, the third lane will be used by the elderly devotees while the rest will be meant for males.

All the devotees will stand on an elevated ramp near Bahara Katha to get a clear darshan of the sanctum sanctorum deities from the Natya Mandap. While women, differently-abled, children and elderly devotees will exit through Ghanti dwara, male devotees will step out from the Darada Dwara.