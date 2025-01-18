Melanistic tiger killed in STR’s Jenabil range in November, was detected two months later

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Forest department grapples with the poaching of the melanistic tiger, investigation has revealed the sub-adult big cat, skin of which was recovered from a fringe village, was killed in Kulipal section of Jenabil range in Similipal South wildlife division in the second week of November last year.

Until now, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including four from Tentula village under Udala police limit following seizure of the tiger skin on January 12. However, prime accused Rabindra Naik of Baniadara village is still absconding.

In view the fresh seizure, two platoons of armed police have already been mobilised by Odisha police to support the STR authorities in carrying out mobile patrolling and flag march in sensitive areas around Similipal.

The investigating officials are also said to have launched a manhunt to apprehend the prime accused in the case. A team of Joint Task Force from state Wildlife headquarters that visited Similipal following the seizure of the skin is closely monitoring the progress of investigation. Wildlife officials said one platoon of APR will also be deployed shortly inside Similipal to further enhance the protection measures.

Besides, the present multi-layered security strategy is also being strengthened further. An additional 150 AI-enabled camera alert systems and 125 CCTV live cameras are being deployed. In addition to foot patrolling, detection through AI camera alert systems, trap cameras are being used to proactively identify the offenders, and stringent action will be continued through intensive village raids, officials said.

Apart from the seizure of the melanistic tiger skin, wildlife officials said, 13 persons had also been arrested and forwarded to court in December after recovery of tiger skin from Chandipur range of Balasore wildlife division on December 22. Six country-made guns including the weapon of offence, explosive substance, pellets, gunpowder and bill hook have also been seized from the accused. This is the third tiger death in Similipal. An adult melanistic tiger had died in Nawana area of Similipal’s south range in April 2023 due to infighting, while another tiger was found dead in the same range and cause of the death was attributed to liver damage due to infection.