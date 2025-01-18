Minor gang-raped in Odisha's Bisra, five nabbed

ROURKELA: A month after a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in Sundargarh’s Bisra, another minor girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by six persons in the same area on Thursday night.

Acting swiftly, Bisra police on Friday detained five persons suspected to be involved in the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl at Teterkela village, around 20 km from Rourkela.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the girl along with a minor boy, both of Bisra area, had come to Teterkela to watch an opera show organised in the open as a celebration event post the Makar Sankranti festival.

The girl and her friend were sitting together at a place near the opera stage when six persons arrived on the spot and confronted them. The culprits scared away the boy and forcibly took the girl to an isolated place where they took turns to rape her.

On Friday, the girl filed a complaint in this connection basing on which police nabbed five suspects. One of the accused managed to escape and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Rai added.

On the day, police conducted a medical examination of the victim. The five accused are being interrogated and their medical examination will be carried out on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, said police.

On December 17 last year, a 14-year-old girl of the Uditnagar area in Rourkela was taken to Bisra and gang-raped by two youths. The owner of the house where the crime was committed, also unsuccessfully tried to sexually assault the girl. All three accused were later arrested by police.