Odisha government partners with GFTN Singapore to establish global FinTech competency centre

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has partnered with the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore, to establish a global competency centre in Bhubaneswar aimed at fostering FinTech collaborations.

The Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Department and GFTN signed an agreement on Friday to develop an inclusive and sustainable InsureTech ecosystem and related areas, aligned with the national vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. This vision seeks to ensure that every citizen has appropriate life, health, and property insurance coverage.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Shanmugaratnam was in the state for a two-day visit.