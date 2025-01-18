People of Odisha have constant protection of Lord Jagannath: Outgoing Odisha HC Chief Justice

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chakradhari Sharan Singh was given official farewell on his last working day on Friday. He retires on January 19 after serving as a judge for over 12 years.
In his parting speech, the outgoing Chief Justice hailed Odisha as the land of culture and heritage and the people have constant protection of Lord Jagannath.
“Of everything in Odisha, the richness of Odia language and the art and culture of the state impressed me more. Odia literature with its profound poetry and storytelling contributes significantly to the cultural landscape of the state,” he said.
“Odia culture is very rich and vibrant which reflects its history, tradition, and diversity. One of the most notable aspects is its classical dance form, particularly Odissi, its exquisite handicrafts including Pattachitra paintings are remarkable. The craftsmanship in silver filigree and stone carvings showcases the artistic skill of the local artisans,” he added.
Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi had hosted a farewell ceremony for Chief Justice Singh at Lok Seva Bhawan convention centre on Thursday.
Chief Justice Singh had started his legal career by joining the Patna High Court Bar in 1990. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal, and arbitration matters. During his practice of 22 years, he also served as additional advocate general of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation as a judge of High Court. He was the judge of Patna High Court from 5 April 2012 till he was appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on February 2, 2024. He assumed office as Chief Justice on February 7 last year.
Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said Chief Justice Singh’s 11-month stint was a period of growth and progress for the entire judicial system of the state. It was marked by reforms, promoting infrastructure development, and improving the delivery of justice.
In his farewell address, Justice SK Sahoo said Chief Justice Singh’s tenure was marked by significant achievements including among others opening of 18 new courts in the districts along with the new district court complex of Cuttack, creation and notification of 32 posts along with taking the up 149 residential and non-residential projects (10 completed and foundation stones laid for 89).
Deputy solicitor general Prasanna Kumar Parhi said the Chief Justice had the legal acumen and ability to navigate the complex constitutional questions with clarity and precision. High Court Bar Association president Bijay Dash described him as a crusader for social justice.