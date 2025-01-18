People of Odisha have constant protection of Lord Jagannath: Outgoing Odisha HC Chief Justice

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chakradhari Sharan Singh was given official farewell on his last working day on Friday. He retires on January 19 after serving as a judge for over 12 years.

In his parting speech, the outgoing Chief Justice hailed Odisha as the land of culture and heritage and the people have constant protection of Lord Jagannath.

“Of everything in Odisha, the richness of Odia language and the art and culture of the state impressed me more. Odia literature with its profound poetry and storytelling contributes significantly to the cultural landscape of the state,” he said.

“Odia culture is very rich and vibrant which reflects its history, tradition, and diversity. One of the most notable aspects is its classical dance form, particularly Odissi, its exquisite handicrafts including Pattachitra paintings are remarkable. The craftsmanship in silver filigree and stone carvings showcases the artistic skill of the local artisans,” he added.

Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi had hosted a farewell ceremony for Chief Justice Singh at Lok Seva Bhawan convention centre on Thursday.