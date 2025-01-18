Shree Jagannath temple administration to come up with web portal to settle temple land issues

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to launch a dedicated website for settling land issues related to properties belonging to Lord Jagannath.

Chief administrator Arabinda Padhee on Friday said at present people have to submit manual applications to SJTA for the purpose under the Odisha government’s Uniform Policy-2003. “We are coming up with an online platform which will make the process easier,” Padhee said.

According to official records, 60,426.943 acre of land registered in the name of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bije have been identified in 24 districts. Of these, the SJTA has the final record of rights (RoR) over 38,061.892 acre. In six other states, there are 395.252 acre land in the name of Lord Jagannath.

This apart, the SJTA has also decided to activate an online donation system for devotees. With mobiles not allowed inside the temple, it has decided to provide QR and UPIs at all its information centres through which devotees can donate online. Currently, the temple only has cash donation system.