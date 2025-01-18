Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan discusses education system with Singapore President

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday had extensive discussions with President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the positive changes in the education system of India and the future scenario in line with the new education policy (NEP).

Pradhan stressed strengthening of bilateral ties between Singapore and India in the field of education through research and innovation. He dwelt on the education system of India in the light of the NEP.

Singapore and Odisha signed several MoUs in the presence of the President of Singapore, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Pradhan. Stating that a new chapter in the partnership between Singapore and Odisha has started with the signing of the MoUs, he said that human resource of the state will be strengthened through skill development. The Union minister said that the MoUs will strengthen Odisha’s industry sector and enrich innovation. Stating that cooperation between Singapore and Odisha will strengthen the skill ecosystem, he said it is a welcome step to prepare the state for the future.

Pradhan also visited the World Skill Development Centre here with the President of Singapore and the chief minister.