Villagers count losses as Deogarh dist grapples with human-elephant conflict

DEOGARH: Deogarh district is grappling with a serious man-animal conflict as presence of large groups of elephants has left the local administration on its toes and villagers counting their losses.

Crop raids, damage to houses and attacks have risen by the day. As on today, there are 103 elephants including tuskers, females and calves roaming the forests of Deogarh district.

The frequent intrusion of elephants into Reamal block, especially Chadeimara and Tungamal gram panchayats, has left villagers in distress. While the pachyderms enter villages during the night, they raid crops over large tracts of land besides damaging other properties. Attack on human has also been reported on many occasions in the last few months.

On January 13, Kuni Behera, a 50-year-old a woman of Sanghaphasi village under Reamal block, was trampled to death by an elephant which had come to her farmland. On Wednesday night, another elephant attacked a forest staff of Kuradposi village, leaving him seriously injured.

Following the two incidents, Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal on Thursday convened an emergency meeting at the office of the collector. The meeting was chaired by collector Kabindra Sahu and saw participation of DFO Magar Dhanaji Raoso, SP Anil Mishra apart from Reamal block chairman Madhusudan Pradhan.

The MLA and block level representatives proposed to drive away the large herds from the area and shift certain elephants to another place by tranquilising them.

The local representatives submitted a charter of demands which included Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those killed by elephants and Rs 20 lakh to the injured. Compensation for loss of houses and crops must be released within 15 days, they said.

While the collector assured to take necessary steps to safeguard lives of the people, the DFO said he will seek approval for tranqulising and shifting the elephants. Compensation will be given to eligible persons as per the existing schemes, he added.